Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.59. 12,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,768. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.74.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

