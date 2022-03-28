Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.68. 1,375,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

