Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Centene by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.52. 52,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

