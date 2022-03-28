Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Shares of FND traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. 10,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,244. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

