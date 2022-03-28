Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

NYSE:OSH opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,995. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

