Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).
Shares of MBIO opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
