Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($26.37) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.38 ($41.08).

EPA RNO traded up €0.13 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting €23.00 ($25.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,944,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($110.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

