Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,730 ($35.94) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,788.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

