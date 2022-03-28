Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT Lowered to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.11.
Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.