Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT Lowered to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.11.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

