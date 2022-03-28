Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Regional Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market cap of $465.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.