Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will post $294.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.32 million and the highest is $300.47 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $274.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. 624,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,648. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

