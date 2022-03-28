Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Reelcause stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Reelcause has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
