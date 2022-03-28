Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Reelcause stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Reelcause has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Reelcause alerts:

About Reelcause (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reelcause Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reelcause and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.