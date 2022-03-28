REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 72,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,289,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

