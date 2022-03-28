Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LondonMetric Property (LMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON: LMP) recently:

3/24/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/31/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LMP traded up GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 273.58 ($3.58). 1,624,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,328. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.83. LondonMetric Property Plc has a one year low of GBX 208.20 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

