Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $32.07. 14,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 635,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $985.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

