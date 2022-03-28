Raymond James Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRU. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.29.

TSE FRU opened at C$15.56 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$7.14 and a one year high of C$15.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

