Raymond James Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEY. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.10.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$12.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,397.25. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,070. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 119,804 shares worth $1,236,906.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

