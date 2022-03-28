Raymond James Increases Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) Price Target to C$16.00

Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Payfare in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

OTC PYFRF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Payfare has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

