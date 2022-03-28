Raymond James Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$6.90 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

