Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will announce $28.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.25 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Quanterix reported sales of $24.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $128.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $163.37 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. Quanterix has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $11,192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $7,827,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

