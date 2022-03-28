QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $3,532,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $66,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $157.97 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

