QUAI DAO (QUAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $427,250.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $427,250.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

