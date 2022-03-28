Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vascular Biogenics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

VBLT opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

