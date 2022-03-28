Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

RRC opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 42.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 952.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 63.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 531,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

