Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 89bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

ETNB stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.80. 89bio has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.