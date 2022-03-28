Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 42.1%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) dropped 42.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,655,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 574,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$201.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

