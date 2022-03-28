Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.93) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.63) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.03) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) target price on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.78).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($14.03) on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently -0.27%.

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,832.91).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

