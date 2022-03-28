ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

PBSFY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($23.08) to €17.00 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

