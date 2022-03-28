ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,122,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.