ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,122,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.
PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPetro (PUMP)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.