Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSAG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,212,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

