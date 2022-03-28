Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.88 on Monday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $11,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progyny by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Progyny by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

