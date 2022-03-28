Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.24

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.24 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 56753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $560,913,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.