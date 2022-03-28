Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

PRVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

