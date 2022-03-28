Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 36.2% This Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $4,530.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,108,126 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

