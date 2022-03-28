Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

