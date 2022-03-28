PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Up 96.4% in March

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 570,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 773.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,489. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.53. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

