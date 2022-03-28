Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $38.73. Plantronics shares last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 73,297 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.