Piper Sandler Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $278,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

