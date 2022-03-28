Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 131,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

PIFYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

