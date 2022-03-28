Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Rakesh Thakrar Sells 6,749 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total value of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 628.60 ($8.28) on Monday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 645.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 648.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.55%.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.73) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.58) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

