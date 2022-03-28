Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0604 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $213,989.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

