P&F Industries (PFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.