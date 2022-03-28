P&F Industries (PFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.64.
P&F Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
