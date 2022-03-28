Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
