Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

