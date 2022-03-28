Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 100,000 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 115,025 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,697.75.

On Monday, January 24th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60.

On Friday, January 21st, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 106,621 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $214,308.21.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

PFMT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,498. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of -0.68.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,154,199 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 96.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

