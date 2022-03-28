Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCCTU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000.

PCCTU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Perception Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

