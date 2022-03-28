PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.33 Million

Brokerages expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $727.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $847.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.80 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.81 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.