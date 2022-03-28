Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 735 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. 242,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639,920. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

