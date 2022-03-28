Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 360,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,671. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.