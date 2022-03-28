Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 7,362 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,419,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.20. 34,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,772. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

