Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 360,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,671. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

